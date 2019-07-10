Blue’s Spark SL Large-Diaphragm Condenser Mic is $140 (Today only, Reg. $200)

Today only, Musician’s Friend is now offering the Blue Spark SL Large-Diaphragm Studio Condenser Microphone in Hammertone Blue for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $200 in just about every color at Guitar Center, Target and Amazon. That’s $60 off and the best price we can find. It has a custom-designed cardioid condenser capsule “with superb detail and rich harmonic content.” This model also sports a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response range, and comes with a custom shock mount and a storage box. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Blue Spark SL is an analog XLR mic. So you’ll need an audio interface and an XLR cable. The Focusrite Scarlett Solo at $110 and the $7+ AmazonBasics XLR cables are a great place to start. Just keep in mind, we did just see Focusrite unveil the latest-generation Scarlett boxes right here.

Blue Spark SL Large-Diaphragm Studio Condenser Mic:

Spark SL is a perfect way to bring Blue’s legendary studio sound into your recording projects. The custom-designed capsule and Class-A electronics deliver a classic, transparent sound with superb detail and rich harmonic content, while the high-pass filter and -20dB pad provide ultimate flexibility.

