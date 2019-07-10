Earthwise electric outdoor tool sale from $60: Lawn mower $127, pressure washer $130, more

Today only, Woot is taking up to 49% off various Earthwise electric outdoor tools. Deals start at $59.99 with free shipping available for Prime members. If you’re not a part of Amazon’s annual delivery service, you’ll be charged an extra $6. Our top pick is the Earthwise 12A 20-inch Corded Lawn Mower for $127.49. It originally was listed at $249 and we generally see it for around $170 these days. This offer is $32 less than the Amazon all-time low price. It’s time to finally ditch the gas and oil for an electric lawn mower. Earthwise includes a 12A motor that supports the 20-inch mowing deck. Includes a bagging system, charger, and enough juice to mow up to an acre at a time. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Just make sure to pick up an outdoor extension cord to complete your setup. More deals below.

Another standout is the Earthwise 1.2GHPM 13A 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $129.99. It originally sold for $100 more, but we often see it around $175. This is an easy and quick way to clean up your outdoor spaces. Ships with four quick-connect spray tips, front-mounted detergent storage tank, and a 35-foot power cord and hose.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale right here for more deals from Woot.

Earthwise 12A 20-inch Corded Lawn Mower features:

The Earthwise electric corded push mower provides a clean, reliable cut every time. The 120-Volt, 60 Hz, 12-Amp, motor is powerful enough to tackle the toughest mowing jobs and is a great mower for homeowners that maintain small lawns. This lean, mean, compact mower will take care of all the hard work in a eco-friendly fashion with no oil or gas. This mower starts every time with just a push of a button and is always ready when you are. The 3-in-1, easy on/off rear bag, side discharge, and mulching system. The adjustable comfort ‘V’ handle with cushion grip is easy on the hands while doing the job. The 20 in. steel blade will cut grass clean anywhere from 1.75″ to 4″, with the single lever to adjust cutting height options. The lightweight and compact design makes this mower extremely easy to operate and even easier to store when not in use. 2-year Warranty.

