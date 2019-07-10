Momentum Meri Smart Thermostat brings smartphone control to your AC for $99

Generally, people associate high prices with smart thermostats like Nest or ecobee, but Momentum’s budget-friendly Meri Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat aims to change that. Offering built-in Wi-Fi for smartphone control, the Momentum Meri Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat comes in at just $99, compared to the $249 price tag that many other models carry. Are the higher-priced alternatives better than Meri? It really just depends on your needs. Keep reading to find out more.

Momentum Meri Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is for the budget-conscious

Wi-Fi thermostats are normally around $249 when it comes to Nest or ecobee, but that’s where Momentum sets itself apart. With a $99 price tag, Momentum offers a great and futuristic design similar to Nest at a fraction of the cost. Though there are other Wi-Fi thermostats in this price range, like the Emerson Sensi, Momentum is designed to offer a much different aesthetic.

Wi-Fi connections mean smartphone control

The thing that many like about Nest or ecobee is being able to voice assistants to control their thermostats. Though Momentum doesn’t seem to support that quite yet, you’ll be able to easily change the temp from your smartphone’s display, whether at home or on-the-go.

Momentum’s Meri Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat doesn’t just have smartphone control only, however. It features a touchscreen for commanding your heating and cooling while at home and built-in eco or away modes, so you can save some cash while not at home. It also offers seven-day scheduling for both the AC and heater, so you can make sure that your home is the perfect temperature when you come home.

Momentum Meri Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat features

Wi-Fi connected for full control and visibility on room temperature at all times, from any location

Customizable seven-day scheduling for both AC and heater functions

Three heating stages, two cooling stages

ECO/Away modes to help minimize energy usage

High-definition color display touchscreen

Compatible with Momentum’s easy-to-use mobile app (supports iOS and Android) for remote controls

The mobile app tracks and provides room temperature history

Built-in humidity sensor that detects humidity inside to 99% accuracy

Mounting bracket and wall screws included

Momentum Meri pricing and availability

The Momentum Meri Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is available at Walmart.com and in stores for $99. This is a great price for those who want to add smartphone control to their home’s heating and cooling in an elegant package.

9to5Toys’ take

This is a great way to make your home smart on a budget while still keeping with the modern aesthetic. The Momentum Meri is designed for those who like the new circular design of Nest but aren’t a huge fan of the larger price tag. With smart thermostats becoming more and more affordable, I’m excited to see what comes to Meri through software updates in the future.

