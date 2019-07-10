Pair PNY’s 128GB Lightning Flash Drive with your iPhone for $50 ($40 off)

Amazon offers the PNY Duo Link Sync & Charge 128GB Lightning + USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $90, that’s good for a $40 discount, is $5 under the previous price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. PNY’s Duo Link Flash Drive features both Lightning and USB 3.0 ports. Not only does it allow you to power up your iOS device, but also store up to 128GB worth of photos, videos and other files on it. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 270 customers.

Shave nearly 50% off today’s discounted price by opting for a lower storage capacity of PNY Duo Link Lightning Flash Drive. The 32GB model will only set you back $26.

PNY Duo Link Lightning Flash Drive features:

Free up internal memory space on your iPhone or iPad with this PNY flash drive. Its 128GB of space provides plenty of room for photos and videos, and it lets you sync digital content between devices instantly. This PNY flash drive has USB 3.0 technology for fast file transfers and charging your phone or tablet.

