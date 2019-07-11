Tote a MacBook in Lowepro’s $50 HighLine BP 300 AW Backpack (Reg. $130), more

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Lowepro HighLine BP 300 AW 22L Backpack for $49.95 shipped. Having originally sold for $150, it’s been selling for around $130 or so lately. Today’s offer is $30 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen. This bag has room for your 13-inch laptop as well as just about any other gear your everyday carry can throw at it. Comprised of weatherproof materials, HighLine BP300 also features a ActivZone harnness for all-day comfort and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More details below.

We also spotted that Woot is offering the Estalon Leather Messenger Bag for $22.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $36 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A perfect addition to your everyday carry is this highly-rated cable organizer at under $14. It’s the perfect way to keep your bag clutter-free and tame the various cables and charging accessories that journey with you while out and about.

Lowepro HighLine BP 300 AW Backpack features:

Modern travelers searching for an attractive, sleek, protective, and well-made backpack to transport their 13″ laptop, 10″ tablet, clothing, and accessories will appreciate the gray HighLine BP 300 AW 22L Backpack from Lowepro. The pack features a dedicated CradleFit compartment to suspend and protect an up to 13″ laptop. Included with the BP300 is a removable JumpKit bag for a tablet, smartphone, earbuds, pens, and other small items.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!