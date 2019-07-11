Samsung’s 3.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar and subwoofer is $178 (40% off), more

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 3.1-Channel 340W Bluetooth Soundbar (HW-MM55) with Wireless Subwoofer for $177.99 shipped once added to your cart. Typically fetching $300 at retailers like Target, that’s good for a $122 drop, comes within $9 of the all-time low and is the second-lowest offer we’ve seen. Samsung’s soundbar is powered by a 340W digital amplifier which drives the built-in 3-channel audio array. Add in a wireless subwoofer for added bass and to balance out the audio on this soundbar. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity you’ll also find an HDMI input and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More details below.

We also spotted that Amazon has the ELAC Cinema 5 Home Theater 5.1-Channel Speaker System for $199 shipped. That’s $200 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $50. This system provides a wallet-friendly way to bring true surround sound to your home theater. An included down-firing 8-inch subwoofer produces omnidirectional bass for better audio from music and soundtracks. Reviews are still rolling in, but ELAC is a reputable brand.

If you’re looking for a smaller form-factor though, you can save a bit more by opting for VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130 instead. You’ll of course be ditching some of the more premium features like Alexa integration, the higher-end sound system and the like, but for $170 less, it’s a notable alternative.

Samsung 3.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar features:

Elevate your entertainment when you add the SAMSUNG 3.1 Channel 340W Soundbar System – HW-MM55/ZA to your home entertainment system. You’ll enjoy Dolby Digital 5.1 Channel sound and the depth of surround sound expansion. SAMSUNG 3.1 Channel 340W Soundbar System – HW-MM55/ZA has wireless Bluetooth connectivity that lets you easily pair with Bluetooth compatible devices and fill the room with your favorite music and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!