Score a four-pack of Tile Mate + Slim Trackers at a new low of $42 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery and Tile Slim Bluetooth Item Finder Four-Pack for $41.99 shipped. Typically selling for $70, that saves you 40%, beats our previous mention by $3 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Tile’s Mate and Slim trackers both feature a waterproof design as well as a 300-foot range, which is 100 feet more than that of the company’s other trackers. Plus with four trackers, this bundle makes it easy to keep track of everything from your backpack and keys to wallet and more. And with a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life of each item finder well into the future. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 1,100 customers.

If you can’t think of four items that are worthy of being tracked, then consider just picking up a single Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery for $22. It’s perfect for monitoring the essentials like your keys, and is still a notable way to take forgetfulness out of the equation when attempting to get ready for the day.

Tile Mate and Slim features:

The world’s best-selling Bluetooth tracker, the NEW Tile Mate attaches to keys, purses or anything else you couldn’t live without. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to any flat surface like a laptop so you can always find your things. Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

