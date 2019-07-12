Amazon slashes $100 off Breville’s the Barista Espresso Machine: $480

- Jul. 12th 2019 2:11 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) for $479.95 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This high-end espresso machine is an excellent way to level up your coffee experience. It sports a built-in grinder that will automatically grind stored beans for an extremely fresh cup of coffee. Digital temperature control allows brewers to select the ideal heat level for their hot beverage. A stainless steel design will help bring a high-end look to any space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make washing your new espresso machine a cinch when you grab these cleaning tablets for $20 when you clip the on-page coupon. Each tablet weighs two grams and is made to automatically remove any build-up inside your machine. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 100 Amazon shoppers.

Breville Espresso Machine features:

  • Dose-control grinding: integrated conical burr grinder grinds on-demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground Coffee directly into the portability for your preferred taste with any roast of bean.
  • Precise espresso-extraction: digital temperature control delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal Espresso extraction.
  • Micro-foam milk texturing: the steam wand performance allows you to hand texture micro-foam milk that enhances flavor and enables creation of latte art.

