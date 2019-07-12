Contigo’s highly-rated AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mug is down to $11 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the 24-ounce Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $10.97 Prime shipped. This is down from its $20-$25 going rate and is a new all-time low we’ve tracked in this size and color. For comparison, the next-lowest price we can see for a similar Contigo is $14 for a 14-ounce model. These travel mugs are great for keeping coffee hot without spilling, or tea cold for long days. The lid stays sealed until you press the release button and immediately closes after you release it. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 22,000 happy shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash when opting for the 12-ounce Keurig Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Coffee Mug at $7 Prime shipped on Amazon. This mug is designed to be used specifically with Keurig brewers, making it super simple to take your coffee on-the-go. Plus, it works with other coffee brewers too.

Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mugs:

Travel mug’s AUTOSEAL technology is Leak- and spill-proof

Drinks stay hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 12 with THERMALOCK vacuum insulation

One-Handed drinking with the push of a button

Easy-clean lid opens completely for thorough cleaning and locks for added peace of mind

Top-rack dishwasher-safe lid, hand-wash-only stainless steel body

100% BPA-free

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!