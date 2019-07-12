Tell Alexa or Assistant to clean with eufy’s RoboVac 30C at $200 (Reg. $300)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Alexa-enabled Robotic Vacuum for $199.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is $100 off the going rate and is a match for our last mention. This robotic vacuum sports both Alexa and Assistant compatibility, allowing you to clean the house with simple voice commands. Plus, it offers up to 100 minutes of cleaning time per charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more on our hands-on review.

Want to save some cash and still get the robotic vacuum cleaning experience? The ILIFE A7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative for $147 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it offers an app to control the vacuum, you’ll be losing out on Alexa and Assistant compatibility here.

eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85″ body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want.

BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

