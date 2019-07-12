Fender Sunburst Semi-Acoustic Guitar with hardshell case for $220 (Reg. $400)

Adorama is now offering the Fender Classic Design Series CP-140SE Semi-Acoustic Guitar in Sunburst for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Musician’s Friend, Amazon and Guitar Center, today’s deal is $180 off, matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. Along with the Rosewood neck and included hardshell case, it features a Fishman Presys preamp system so you can play acoustically or plug it in. It also has a solid spruce top and rolled fingerboard edges. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Score yourself some extra strings and picks for your new guitar. The Ernie Ball strings are a great option and come in a wide selection of gauges starting at $11 or so. We still have Fender’s Deluxe Hanging Guitar Stand at 25% off, but you can save even more by opting for an AmazonBasics model.

The new Classic Design CT models feature a brand new body shape: Travel. Its short scale and compact size make it the perfect instrument to bring along wherever the music takes you. The CT-140SE Travel body is derived from an Auditorium shape that’s been scaled down to 23.5″ for comfort and portability.