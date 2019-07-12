Schlage’s $154 Sense HomeKit Deadbolt unlocks your door with Siri at 30% off

Amazon offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Century Trim in Matte Black for $154 shipped. Having just fallen from $220, you’ll find it currently discounted to $187 at Home Depot. Today’s offer beats those sale prices by an extra $33, saves you a total of 30% and marks not just the best price we’ve seen on the Matte Black style, but an all-time low on Schlage’s Century Trim Deadbolt overall. Rocking HomeKit support out of the gate, this smart lock can be commanded with Siri or via Apple’s Home app. It pairs over Bluetooth and also includes a touchscreen number pad, giving you yet another way to ditch your keys. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 870 shoppers. Find more details below.

Add Alexa control into the mix by using your savings to pick up the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter. This expands the smart lock’s connectivity beyond the built-in Bluetooth and allows for remote access without the need of a HomeKit hub.

In search of even more ways to buff up your home’s security? We recently took a look at five must-have HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices that will help protect your abode.

Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt features:

The Schlage Century Matte Black Sense Smart Lock offers the perfect stylish convenience for your home. Its illuminated touchscreen gives you easy accessibility, eliminating the hassle of fumbling around for your keys. For better versatility, when you pair your lock with the Schlage Sense app you gain even more key-free opportunities.

