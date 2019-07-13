Ninja’s professional 1000W blender is a must for smoothies at $59 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Ninja 72 Ounce Professional 1000W Blender (BL610) for $59 shipped. This is nearly 20% off its going rate and is a match for 2019’s low at Amazon. I have a similar Ninja at home and absolutely love it. Whether I’m making a smoothie or milkshake, it’s always perfectly mixed in my Ninja. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Save some cash and opt for the Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender at $15 Prime shipped. Though not quite as powerful as the above Ninja, nor does it hold as much, it’s a great option for smaller batches if you’re making a smoothie for one.
Ninja Professional Blender features:
- Ninja total crushing blades gives you perfect ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing crush ice and frozen fruit in seconds
- The 72 oz professional blender jar is perfect for making large batches of creamy, frozen drinks and smoothies
- Blast ice into snow in seconds and blend your favorite ingredients into delicious sauces, dips and smoothies!
- 6 blade assembly allows you to crush ice faster and blend ingredients smoother than other blenders
