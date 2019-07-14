Amazon is offering a number of discounts on its Fire TV streaming media players for Prime members throughout Prime Day. Headlining is the entry-level 1080p Fire TV Stick at $14.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low by 50%. Amazon’s basic Fire TV Stick offers the new Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control both your TV and various smart home tech around your house. You’ll also have access to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and CBS All Access. This is the #1 best-selling streaming media player at Amazon with over 14,000 reviewers leaving a 4.5/5 star rating.

Need 4K? The ultra HD model is currently $24.99 for Prime Day, a 50% discount from the regular price. Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is also seeing a notable price drop to $69.99 from the usual $120 going rate. Learn more about Fire TV Cube in our hands-on review.

One of Amazon’s earliest Prime Day deals was on its Fire TV Recast, a cord-cutting device that allows you to record OTA content easily. It’s currently on sale from $129.99, which is good for $100 off the regular price. Rated 4/5 stars.

Fire TV Stick features:

Our best-selling streaming media player, now with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd Gen). Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, or CBS All Access, plus stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and others.

Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, plus browse millions of websites like Facebook and Reddit using Firefox or Silk.

Alexa provides the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player—view live camera feeds, check the weather, dim the lights, and stream music.

