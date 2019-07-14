Amazon takes $200 off the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup for Prime Day

Amazon is discounting the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup by $200 for Prime Day in factory unlocked condition. That brings the entry-level Galaxy 10e with 128GB of storage down to $549.99 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. It typically goes for $700 or more. Samsung’s Galaxy 10e delivers a budget-friendly flagship Android phone packing a 5.8-inch 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and the latest Android Pie operating system. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers tend to feel the same way so far.

Step up to the Galaxy S10 with 128GB of storage for $699.99. It typically sells for closer to $900 and this is another Amazon all-time low. Notable features include a larger 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. Need more screen real estate? The larger Samsung Galaxy S10+ is also getting a $200 discount to $799.99 for Prime Day. On top of being another Amazon all-time low, this model packs a 6.4-inch display, which is the largest in the S10 lineup at this time.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro-grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare. The next generation is here

Pro-grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it

Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone

A nearly frameless Cinematic Infinity Display for more detail and clarity, more immersive and uninterrupted content, in a slim, balanced form.

Share your power – with a friend’s phone or your own earbuds. Wireless PowerShare can boost energy to other devices wirelessly, just by placing them on the back of your Galaxy.

