Amazon takes $200 off the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup for Prime Day

- Jul. 14th 2019 10:16 am ET

0

Amazon is discounting the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup by $200 for Prime Day in factory unlocked condition. That brings the entry-level Galaxy 10e with 128GB of storage down to $549.99 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. It typically goes for $700 or more. Samsung’s Galaxy 10e delivers a budget-friendly flagship Android phone packing a 5.8-inch 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and the latest Android Pie operating system. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers tend to feel the same way so far.

Step up to the Galaxy S10 with 128GB of storage for $699.99. It typically sells for closer to $900 and this is another Amazon all-time low. Notable features include a larger 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. Need more screen real estate? The larger Samsung Galaxy S10+ is also getting a $200 discount to $799.99 for Prime Day. On top of being another Amazon all-time low, this model packs a 6.4-inch display, which is the largest in the S10 lineup at this time.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

  • An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro-grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare. The next generation is here
  • Pro-grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it
  • Intelligently accesses power by learning how and when you use your phone
  • A nearly frameless Cinematic Infinity Display for more detail and clarity, more immersive and uninterrupted content, in a slim, balanced form.
  • Share your power – with a friend’s phone or your own earbuds. Wireless PowerShare can boost energy to other devices wirelessly, just by placing them on the back of your Galaxy.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
Samsung Android

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp