Early Prime Day TV deals start at $100 with Fire TV streamers built-in

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 promotion includes a number of markdowns on Toshiba and Insignia Smart TVs from $99.99 shipped. Of course, these offers are for Prime members only and are expected to last through Tuesday. Headlining is Toshiba’s 32-inch 720p Smart HDTV with Fire TV OS for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $180, today’s deal is a new Amazon al-time low. This is an ideal bedroom or office TV with built-in smart TV features, three HDMI inputs, along optical out. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals.

Early Prime Day deals also bring the Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Fire TV OS down to $249.99. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate. This model sports a 4K panel, three HDMI inputs, and digital optical out. Great if you’re looking to move to 4K on a budget. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Toshiba Smart HDTV features:

Toshiba HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 29” x 17.2” x 3.3”, TV with stand: 29” x 18.6” x 7.1”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

