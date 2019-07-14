Early Prime Day TV deals start at $100 with Fire TV streamers built-in

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 promotion includes a number of markdowns on Toshiba and Insignia Smart TVs from $99.99 shipped. Of course, these offers are for Prime members only and are expected to last through Tuesday. Headlining is Toshiba’s 32-inch 720p Smart HDTV with Fire TV OS for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $180, today’s deal is a new Amazon al-time low. This is an ideal bedroom or office TV with built-in smart TV features, three HDMI inputs, along optical out. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals.
Early Prime Day deals also bring the Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Fire TV OS down to $249.99. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate. This model sports a 4K panel, three HDMI inputs, and digital optical out. Great if you’re looking to move to 4K on a budget. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Toshiba Smart HDTV features:
- Toshiba HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors.
- With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more
- Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
- Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.
- Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 29” x 17.2” x 3.3”, TV with stand: 29” x 18.6” x 7.1”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!