Philips Hue Early Prime Day deals: Starter Kit $100 or Lightstrip $68

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White and Color 2-bulb Starter Kit for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $150. Today’s deal is a match of the second best price we’ve seen in 2019. This is a nice way to jump into smart home lighting and HomeKit control with two bulbs plus the Philips Hue hub. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you’re just diving in to Philips Hue, check out our guide for a step-by-step walkthrough on smart home lighting. Amazon also has the Philips Hue Lightstrip on sale for $67.99 (Reg. $80) before Prime Day as well. This is an easy way to add HomeKit-enabled lighting to various spaces where a traditional bulb doesn’t fit.
Philips Hue White and Color 2-bulb Starter Kit features:
- Choose from 16 million colors and shades of white to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Control remotely with your smartphone or tablet, create custom scenes and unleash your creativity
- Voice control: control your Philips hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple homekit, or Google assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system
- Lifetime: 25, 000 hours or 23 years with normal use. To install, simply screw in the smart bulbs into your desired light location, download the hue mobile app and pair your hue bridge.
