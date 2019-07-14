Amazon takes up to 32% off select Roku streaming sticks with deals from $24

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Roku streaming media players with deals starting at $24 Prime shipped for the Roku Express. Also available at Walmart as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. That’s good for a 20% discount, is $1 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Roku Express offers 1080p video quality, Dolby ATMOS HDMI passthrough and more. It’s also an affordable way to bring Netflix, Hulu and all of the other popular streaming services to a guest room TV. Express is compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, unlike its competitors which are locked to their respective voice assistants. Over 8,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for additional discounts on Roku and more.

Amazon is also offering the Roku Streaming Stick for $34, down from its usual $50 price tag. Today’s offer saves you 32% and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. Compared to the Express, you’re getting added features like 802.11ac connectivity for higher-clarity content, a more compact design for cutting down the clutter and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 4,000 shoppers.

And if 4K HDR content is a must, step up to the Streaming Stick+ for $49 and save $11. Or grab Roku Ultra at $69 and save 31%.

Over at Walmart, we also spotted the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streamer for $49.99 shipped. Also included is a $10 VUDU credit to sweeten the pot even further. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Rocking 4K HDR support, Xiaomi Mi offers a more budget-conscious alternative to Google’s own Chromecast Ultra. You’ll enjoy access to the full range of streaming services as well as Assistant control. Rated 4/5 stars from over 300 customers. Dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Roku Express Streaming Media Player features:

Simple setup with an included High Speed HDMI Cable

Easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation

500,000+ movies and TV episodes, with voice search across 1,000+ top channels. Plus, catch hit movies, popular shows and more with no subscription or fees on The Roku Channel

Tons of streaming services available. From movies and series

