Prime Day sprouts a new low on AeroGarden Harvest Classic at $79 (40% off)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon offers its Prime members the AeroGarden Harvest Classic in black bundled with a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $79 shipped. Normally selling for $130, it just dropped to $120 and is now down an extra 35%. Today’s discount saves you a total of $51 and is the best we’ve seen. Taking advantage of LED lighting as well as a hydroponic watering system, AeroGarden Harvest can cultivate up to six plants at a time. Plus, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint to get you started with some essential herbs. Over 210 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Treat your culinary exploits to a host of other herbs and spices by using your savings to pick up an extra seed pod kit. The Salad Greens Mix Seed Pod Kit includes several different types of lettuce, or there’s the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit for $18 which comes with red heirloom cherry tomatoes and jalapeno peppers.

AeroGarden Harvest Classic features:

Garden year-round. Grow fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more in this smart countertop garden

Up to 6 plants can be grown at a time. Plants grow in water,not soil. Advanced hydroponics made simple

High-performance, full spectrum 20-watt LED lighting system is tuned to the specific spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests

LCD control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add patented nutrients (Included), automatically turns lights on and off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!