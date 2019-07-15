Prime Day takes up to 30% off smart home gear, networking and more from $21

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon offers a massive selection of smart home, networking and other connected devices at up to 30% off. Deals start at $21 with free shipping across the board and are limited to Prime members. One standout is on the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect in silver for $165. Normally selling for $229, that’s good for a 28% discount, is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019 and comes within $0.50 of the all-time low. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth. Z-Wave also enters the mix, giving you the flexibility to add it into a variety of other smart home ecosystems. The bundled Connect adapter gives you Alexa control, Wi-Fi support and more. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Hit the jump for all of our other top picks.

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.