Amazon offers up to $100 in gift cards alongside discounted Sonos speakers

Amazon’s Prime Day event is delivering up to $100 in gift cards with the purchase of various Sonos speakers. Of course, these offers are for Prime members only. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the second-generation Sonos One AirPlay-enabled speaker with a $50 gift card for $179. If you take the credit into account, that delivers one of the best prices we’ve tracked on this model. Features include AirPlay, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. Great for starting or expanding your Sonos setup. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Amazon offers Sonos Beam with a $100 gift card for $359. Beam typically goes for $399, making today’s deal particularly notable with the discount and credit combined. Sonos Beam offers AirPlay support and is an easy way to upgrade your TV audio while still enjoying multi-room audio support. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Sonos One features:

The powerful smart speaker with voice control built in.

Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One, and control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and more.

The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf.

