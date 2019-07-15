Amazon’s in-house electronics get in on Prime Day with 30%+ off sale from $5

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is taking at least 30% off a selection of its in-house electronics and accessories starting from under $5. Full of Prime member-exclusives, you’ll score free shipping across the lot. One standout is the AmazonBasics Retro Bluetooth Speaker at $80.50. Normally selling for $115, it just fell to $96. Today’s price drop brings it down an additional $15, saving you a total 30% and marking a new all-time low. If the juxtaposition of vintage design and 21st century technology is right up your alley, then this AmazonBasics will be a must for your music-listening needs. It features a wooden housing with polished gold-tone metal accents alongside 40W of power for “booming sound.” Rated 4/5 stars. More below.
Other notable discounts:
- Dual-Port USB Wall Charger: $8 (Reg. $11)
- Urban Laptop Case: $14 (Reg. $22)
- Urban Laptop Backpack: $22.50 (Reg. $32)
- Laptop Lift Stand: $34 (Reg. $50)
- and even more….
AmazonBasics Retro Bluetooth Speaker features:
Enjoy modern technology wrapped up in nostalgic charm with this AmazonBasics Vintage Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker provides sleek retro style—reminiscent of the days when families would gather around the radio after dinner to listen to the news and old-timey tunes. Beautifully housed in wood with polished gold-tone metal accents, the speaker makes a notable addition to any living room, family room, or kitchen.
