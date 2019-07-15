Amazon’s in-house electronics get in on Prime Day with 30%+ off sale from $5

- Jul. 15th 2019 8:20 am ET

0

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is taking at least 30% off a selection of its in-house electronics and accessories starting from under $5. Full of Prime member-exclusives, you’ll score free shipping across the lot. One standout is  the AmazonBasics Retro Bluetooth Speaker at $80.50.  Normally selling for $115, it just fell to $96. Today’s price drop brings it down an additional $15, saving you a total 30% and marking a new all-time low. If the juxtaposition of vintage design and 21st century technology is right up your alley, then this AmazonBasics will be a must for your music-listening needs. It features a wooden housing with polished gold-tone metal accents alongside 40W of power for “booming sound.” Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Other notable discounts:

AmazonBasics Retro Bluetooth Speaker features:

Enjoy modern technology wrapped up in nostalgic charm with this AmazonBasics Vintage Bluetooth Speaker. The speaker provides sleek retro style—reminiscent of the days when families would gather around the radio after dinner to listen to the news and old-timey tunes. Beautifully housed in wood with polished gold-tone metal accents, the speaker makes a notable addition to any living room, family room, or kitchen.

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
