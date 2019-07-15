Amazon’s in-house brands are up to 50% off for Prime Day with deals from $10

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off its in-house women’s and men’s clothing brands. Find great deals on Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, 28 Palms, Daily Ritual and much more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt for $10.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s the lowest we’ve seen this year and the best rate since Black Friday. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 2,200 reviews. More below.

Also, be sure to pair the above polo shirt with the Goodthreads 7-Inch Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Shorts for $17.50. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $25. These shorts will be a go-to in your wardrobe for summer and are rated 4/5 stars with over 300 reviews.

For women, the Amazon Essentials Women’s Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress is a great option for everyday wear. It’s on sale for $14. To compare, the dress is usually priced at $20. It’s extremely versatile and can be worn with sneakers, sandals or heels alike. Shop the rest of Amazon’s Apparel Sale here.

Amazon Essentials Quick-Dry Golf Polo features:

Same fit, new name: We’ve changed the name of this shirt style to “Regular Fit” but the measurements remain the same

A classic cut makes this golf polo a go-to on or off the links – if you enjoy Greg Norman or IZOD golf polos, we invite you to try Amazon Essentials

Lightweight performance quick-dry fabric wicks moisture to help keep you dry and provides UPF sun protection ranging from UPF 20 – UPF 40 depending on color selected*

Unbanded cuffs for full range of motion

