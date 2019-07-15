Dyson Prime Day deals up to $250 off: vacuums, fans, more from $120

- Jul. 15th 2019 11:29 am ET

Get this deal
$250 off from $120
0

As part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to $250 off Dyson vacuums and air purifiers/fans with deals starting from $190 shipped. One standout from the Prime member-only deals is the Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum with an extra pack of add-on tools for $279.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $400 and now at the best price we can find. Features include a 30-minute runtime, a direct-drive cleaner head, the ability to convert to hand-held vacuum and a series of additional tools including flexi crevice and mini-motorized tools as well as dirt brush, a combination tool and the docking station. While ratings are thin on this bundle, the V7 Dyson vacs carry solid 4+ star ratings from thousands. More details and Dyson deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Prime Day Dyson Deals:

Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum:

  • Cord-free, Hassle-free, Powerful suction for versatile cleaning.
  • The V7 Animalpro+ includes $60 worth of extra tools for whole-home cleaning. Includes Flexi Crevice tool, Mini-motorized tool, Stubborn Dirt brush, Combination tool, Crevice tool, Direct Drive cleaner head, and docking station
  • Up to 30 minutes fade-free power. * *Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used.
  • Quickly converts to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$250 off from $120

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2019 Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard