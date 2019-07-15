Dyson Prime Day deals up to $250 off: vacuums, fans, more from $120

As part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to $250 off Dyson vacuums and air purifiers/fans with deals starting from $190 shipped. One standout from the Prime member-only deals is the Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum with an extra pack of add-on tools for $279.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $400 and now at the best price we can find. Features include a 30-minute runtime, a direct-drive cleaner head, the ability to convert to hand-held vacuum and a series of additional tools including flexi crevice and mini-motorized tools as well as dirt brush, a combination tool and the docking station. While ratings are thin on this bundle, the V7 Dyson vacs carry solid 4+ star ratings from thousands. More details and Dyson deals below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More Prime Day Dyson Deals:
- Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vac $350 (Reg. $600) | Amazon
- Pure CoolHEPA Air Purifier Fan $330 (Reg. $450) | Amazon
- V6 Trigger Handheld Vac Car + Boat $120 (Reg. $200) | Walmart
- DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vac $154 (Reg. $279) | Walmart
- Dyson Air Multiplier AM06 Fan $190 (Reg. $250+) | Amazon
- Dyson now offering 20% off at eBay: vacs, fans, more
- And more right here…
Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum:
- Cord-free, Hassle-free, Powerful suction for versatile cleaning.
- The V7 Animalpro+ includes $60 worth of extra tools for whole-home cleaning. Includes Flexi Crevice tool, Mini-motorized tool, Stubborn Dirt brush, Combination tool, Crevice tool, Direct Drive cleaner head, and docking station
- Up to 30 minutes fade-free power. * *Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used.
- Quickly converts to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!