Cut the cord with a new low on HDHomeRun Connect Duo at $60 (40% off), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner for $59.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $100, that’s good for a 40% discount, is $15 under our previous mention and the best offer we’ve seen all-time. Armed with dual HDTV tuners, Connect Duo allows you to watch or record two streams of content at a time. HDHomeRun brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and so much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 340 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable cord-cutting deals include:

Add-in the AmazonBasics’ Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna at $10 to complete your setup.

HDHomeRun Connect Duo Tuner features:

Watch live high-definition TV shows from mobile devices with this SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT DUO TV tuner. It lets you stream over-the-air programs via a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection, saving you the cost of extra cable subscriptions. Record broadcast shows with this SiliconDust HDHomeRun CONNECT DUO TV tuner by using its DVR service.

