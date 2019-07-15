iOttie’s brand-new Alexa-enabled windshield mount is down to $52.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the brand-new iOttie Easy One Touch Connect with Alexa Car Mount for $52.46 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 15CONNECT at checkout. This is down from its introductory $70 price tag for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. iOttie is one of our favorite windshield mount companies here at 9to5Toys, and this new offering is one for the books. Not only does it hold your iPhone within view, but it also packs Alexa built-in, allowing you to say things like “Alexa, drive to Walmart” or “Play Taylor Swift”. Early reviews are positive, and it’s already a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch Alexa and save some cash. This windshield mount packs a 10W Qi wireless charger to keep your phone powered for $30 shipped. Or, opt for something more basic like this mount for $8 Prime shipped, though it doesn’t power your phone at all.

Looking for other Alexa-enabled devices? Amazon has quite a few on sale for Prime Day with prices starting at just $15.

iOttie Easy One Touch Connect with Alexa features:

First ever Alexa-Built In phone mount for the vehicle for iOS and Android phones

You can talk to Alexa on your Easy One Touch Connect. With Alexa, you can ask to play music, make a phone call, check weather, control smart home devices, and more

Stream your favorite music on Music, Sirius XM, NPR, iHeart Radio and many more on your Easy One Touch Connect!

LED Indicator to know when Alexa is listening + Mic off button in the back to end listening mode

Alexa Built In device + iOttie Easy One Touch Phone Mount!

