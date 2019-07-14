Amazon’s Echo device sale for Prime Day delivers all-time lows from $15

- Jul. 14th 2019 3:17 pm ET

Prime Day 2019 is delivering a number of all-time low prices on Amazon’s Echo lineup. These offers are Prime-exclusives with free shipping for all who qualify. Headlining is Amazon’s second generation Echo Smart Speaker for $49.99. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and $20 less than our previous mention. This is a new all-time low price by $15. Amazon Echo features built-in Alexa voice assistant and smart home control. You can quickly and easily call up the news, weather, music and much more with the use of Amazon’s virtual assistant. Available in various finishes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout deal is Amazon’s second generation Echo Show for $159.99. This Prime Day deal delivers a $70 discount from the regular price and a new all-time low by $20. With a 10.1-inch HD display, you’ll not only be able to call up the usual Alexa commands but also enjoy content directly on the screen, check in on security cameras, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Echo Prime Day deals include:

Echo Smart Speaker features:

  • Echo connects to Alexa to play music, make calls, set music alarms and timers, ask questions, control smart home devices, and more—instantly.
  • Call or message almost anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.
  • New speaker, now with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. Echo can fill the room with 360° omnidirectional audio. Adjust the treble, mid, and bass levels with your voice.
  • With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.

