Amazon’s Echo device sale for Prime Day delivers all-time lows from $15

Prime Day 2019 is delivering a number of all-time low prices on Amazon’s Echo lineup. These offers are Prime-exclusives with free shipping for all who qualify. Headlining is Amazon’s second generation Echo Smart Speaker for $49.99. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag and $20 less than our previous mention. This is a new all-time low price by $15. Amazon Echo features built-in Alexa voice assistant and smart home control. You can quickly and easily call up the news, weather, music and much more with the use of Amazon’s virtual assistant. Available in various finishes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout deal is Amazon’s second generation Echo Show for $159.99. This Prime Day deal delivers a $70 discount from the regular price and a new all-time low by $20. With a 10.1-inch HD display, you’ll not only be able to call up the usual Alexa commands but also enjoy content directly on the screen, check in on security cameras, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable Echo Prime Day deals include:

Echo Smart Speaker features:

Echo connects to Alexa to play music, make calls, set music alarms and timers, ask questions, control smart home devices, and more—instantly.

Call or message almost anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.

New speaker, now with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. Echo can fill the room with 360° omnidirectional audio. Adjust the treble, mid, and bass levels with your voice.

With seven microphones, beamforming technology, and noise cancellation, Echo hears you from any direction—even while music is playing

