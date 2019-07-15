LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter hits the Amazon low at under $10 (Reg. $20)

As part of its Prime Day 2019 deals, Amazon is offering its Prime members the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $9.89 shipped. Regularly $15 or more, today’s deal is a few cents below the Amazon all-time low and the is the best price we can find. It goes for $20 direct from LifeStraw. If you find yourself on outdoor adventures, LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter will ensure you have clean drinking water no matter where you end up. It removes up to removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria and can be used just about anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

LifeStraw Personal Water:

Removes bacteria & parasites: The microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium).

Removes microplastics: Removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment (down to 1 micron), and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns.

Rigorous Testing: All claims are verified with laboratories using standard testing protocols set by the US EPA, NSF, ASTM for water purifiers.

