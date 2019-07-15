Kick up your workouts for summer during the Nike Two-Day Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off clearance when you apply promo code BEST30 at checkout. Receive free delivery with a NikePlus Membership. (Not a member? It’s free to join.) For men, the Nike Air Vapormax SE Sneakers are a standout. Originally priced at $190, during the sale you can find them for just $93. These shoes were designed for a natural stride with a flexible construction. They’re also very lightweight and cushioned for additional comfort. Finally, their shock-absorbing outsole provides a springy step for your best run yet. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Nike Two-Day Flash Sale. Also, be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Another shoe for men that’s a must-have is the Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes. You can currently score these shoes for just $87 and originally they were priced at $150. These shoes will make you feel like you’re running on air with their lightweight design. Plus, their cushioning adds support and promotes comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Nike customers.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, for women, one of the most notable deals is the Air Zoom Winflo 6 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $53. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $90. This style was made for speed, with a curved appeal for all of your quick movements. They’re available in an array of fun color options and have a breathable mesh design for comfort.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!