Amazon’s Prime Day offers 20% off 4K Blu-rays to expand your media collection

Amazon is offering a selection of 4K Blu-rays on sale for Prime Day this year. Our top pick is Planet Earth II + Blue Planet II in 4K HDR for $35.19 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart if you have Prime. This is 20% off the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This is a great way to see far-off places that you’ve only dreamed of with near-real-to-life visuals. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Whether you shop the Planet Earth sale or something else, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere to take your digital copies with you to just about every streaming provider. It’s simple and easy to do, just follow our guide to get started.

Update 7/15 @ 4:06 PM: We just spotted several digital movies available on Amazon Prime Video, with our favorite being Hancock for $3.99 in Digital HD. Normally, this movie goes for around $13 there and this beats the previous all-time low we’ve tracked by $1. Starring Will Smith, Hancock is a sarcastic, hard-living and misunderstood superhero who has fallen out of favor with the public. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other Prime movies on sale:

Other 4K Blu-rays on sale:

Note: Prices will be reflected at checkout with Prime.

