Amazon’s camping sale includes Marmot, Columbia, more up to 40% off

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 event is well underway and includes up to 40% off outdoor essentials from CamelBak, Marmot, Columbia, Pure Fishing, and ExOfficio. Of course, these deals are for Prime members only and include free shipping on the entire lot. Headlining is Marmot’s Crane Creek Backpack and Camping Tent for $125.99. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. Features include a 32-square foot design with room for two people, aluminum poles, and an interior height of 43 inches. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for more camping essentials in today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Marmot Crane Creek Tent features:

2-person, 32-square-foot lightweight tent ideal for backpacking or camping; includes seam-taped, full-coverage weatherproof rain fly

Durable, 7000 series aluminum poles

Dual D-shaped doors for easy access; dual overhead vestibules for extra storage space

Floor dimensions: 50″ x 88″; interior height: 43″; trail weight: 4 lbs., 13 oz.; pack weight: 5 lbs., 5 oz.; floor space: 32 sq. ft.

