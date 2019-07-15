Save up to 50% on Garmin fitness trackers, GPS and more from $85 for Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Garmin fitness trackers, GPS devices and more. Exclusive for Prime members, deals start at $85 with free shipping for all. Most notably, the Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch is on sale for $178.49. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer is $21 under the previous Amazon all-time low and the best offer we’ve seen there. Garmin’s vívoactive 3 brings the average roster of fitness tracking capabilities to the table alongside seven days of battery life music playback and more. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Find more deals below.

Other notable Garmin deals include:

Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch features:

  • Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks)
  • Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store. Memory/History : 7 timed activities, 14 days of activity tracking data
  • More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Lens material: chemically strengthened glass, bezel material: stainless steel, case material: fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover

