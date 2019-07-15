Pair your Echo with Prime Day’s up to 55% off TP-Link smart home sale from $15

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is discounting a selection of TP-Link smart home accessories by up to 55% off. Shipping is free across the board, as these discounts are exclusive to Prime members. Headlining this sale is the TP-Link Kasa HS105 Smart Plug for $15.30. Normally fetching $21, that’s good for a 30% discount and is the best price we’ve ever seen at Amazon. If you’ve picked up an Alexa or Assistant speaker during Prime Day so far, then this smart plug is a must-have addition. It works without a hub and other notable features include support for scheduling, a compact design that doesn’t block two outlets and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,100 customers. More below.

Other notable TP-Link deals include:

TP-Link Kasa HS105 Smart Plug features:

  • Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
  • Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience
  •  Won’t block the other wall outlet allowing two Smart Plugs to be installed side by side
  • Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for controlling many devices with a single button

