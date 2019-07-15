Razer Phone 2 hits a new Amazon all-time low of $400 for Prime Day 2019

- Jul. 15th 2019 3:11 am ET

Amazon offers Razer Phone 2 for $399.99 shipped. Regularly up to $800, it’s been around $600 or so recently. This is a new Amazon all-time low price and the best we’ve tracked from reputable retailers. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content. There’s 664GB worth of internal storage and support for microSD cards up to 2TB in size. Finally, dual front-facing speakers are backed by a THX-certified DAC for top-grade audio. We loved it in our hands-on review and it just recently received Android Pie as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Razer Phone 2 features:

  • 120Hz ULTRAMOTION QHD 5. 72-INCH DISPLAY: the fastest mobile gaming display, now brighter
  • QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 845: With a custom vapor chamber cooling system
  • DUAL FRONT-FACING STEREO SPEAKERS: Featuring Dolby Atomos and a THX Certified DAC
  • WIRELESS FAST CHARGING: With large internal 4, 000 mAh battery
  • NETFLIX READY: View content in HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5. 1
  • STORAGE: 8GB RAM / 64GB storage + micro SD Slot (up to 2TB)

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
