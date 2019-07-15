Razer Phone 2 hits a new Amazon all-time low of $400 for Prime Day 2019

Amazon offers Razer Phone 2 for $399.99 shipped. Regularly up to $800, it’s been around $600 or so recently. This is a new Amazon all-time low price and the best we’ve tracked from reputable retailers. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content. There’s 664GB worth of internal storage and support for microSD cards up to 2TB in size. Finally, dual front-facing speakers are backed by a THX-certified DAC for top-grade audio. We loved it in our hands-on review and it just recently received Android Pie as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Razer Phone 2 features:
- 120Hz ULTRAMOTION QHD 5. 72-INCH DISPLAY: the fastest mobile gaming display, now brighter
- QUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 845: With a custom vapor chamber cooling system
- DUAL FRONT-FACING STEREO SPEAKERS: Featuring Dolby Atomos and a THX Certified DAC
- WIRELESS FAST CHARGING: With large internal 4, 000 mAh battery
- NETFLIX READY: View content in HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5. 1
- STORAGE: 8GB RAM / 64GB storage + micro SD Slot (up to 2TB)
