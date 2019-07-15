Satechi Prime Day sale has deals on Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories from $15

Satechi is getting into the Prime Day mix with a number of all-time lows offerings at Amazon on its most popular Mac, iPhone and iPad accessories. These offers and free shipping are for Prime members only. Headlining is Satechi’s 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger Adapter with USB-C PD & USB 3.0 ports for $18.99. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This sleek wall charger can power up your iPhone, iPad Pro, and various Android devices quickly thanks to 30W output. It also has a collapsible design, so it will fit in your bag easily. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more Satechi Prime Day deals.

Other notable Satechi Prime Day deals include:

Satechi 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger Adapter features:

The Satechi 30W Dual-Port Wall Charger Adapter is your on-the-go charging solution for USB-C tablets and smartphones. Featuring a USB-C Power Delivery port (max 18W) to charge your power-hungry USB-C tablets or fast-charge your compatible smartphones and a USB 3.0 port (max 12W) for your other USB-A devices. Its durable, heat-resistant construction ensures a safe and worry-free charge, for power whenever you need it.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!