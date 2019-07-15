Score new all-time lows on Bose headphones + speakers for Prime Day from $89

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is offering new all-time low prices on a selection of Bose headphones and speakers. These discounts are limited exclusively for Prime members and brings free delivery across the board. One standout is on the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II in Midnight Blue for $89. For comparison, that’s $40 under the going rate, is $27 under the low of other styles and a new new all-time low. SoundLink Color II features a rugged design that yields water-resistance and more. Plus eight hours of battery mean you can rock out nearly all-day long this summer. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 660. More deals below.

Prime Day’s Bose sale also discounts the Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II to $159. That’s $70 off the going rate, is $30 under the previous all-time low and the best we’ve seen. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,000 shoppers.

Also on sale are the Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones in Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue at $139. Down from the $199 price tag, today’s offer is the first we’ve seen on the colorware and $30 under the previous lows for other styles. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II features:

From the pool to the park to the patio, this speaker’s rugged, water-resistant design lets you enjoy the music you love in more places. Voice prompts make pairing easy, and up to 8 hours per charge keeps your playlists playing. Despite its size, it delivers big sound. Wherever you are.

