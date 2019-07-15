Prime Day takes up to 30% off Segway or Razor electric scooters, more from $80

As part of its Prime Day 2019 festivities, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of scooters, bikes, and more starting at under $80 shipped for Prime members. Most notably, the Segway Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Kick Scooter is down to $459.99. Normally selling for $569, that’s good for a 22% discount, is $39 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Featuring a top speed of 15MPH, this electric scooter is a solid option for those in search of an affordable commuter. App control also makes the cut alongside a 15-mile range, built-in LED lights and more. It also only weighs 27 pounds, making it easy to transport when not in use. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of customers. More below.

Another discount that caught our eye was on the Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter at $314.99. Typically selling for $429, that’s good for a $114 discount and is the best price we’ve seen since the summer of 2015. Razor’s scooter features an up to 18MPH maximum speed and can travel over 15 miles at a time. It also sports a built-in rack for transporting cargo and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 345 shoppers.

Other notable deals:

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing some higher-end e-bikes on sale for Prime Day, alongside some non-Amazon deals.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter feature:

Ride Faster & Further: With a more powerful motor of 300W compared with ES1, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can reach to 15 mph (25Km/H), travel up to 15 miles (25 km) and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. (100 kg).

Lightweight & Foldable: With a total weight of 27.6 lbs (12.5 kg) and the one-click folding system, the Segway ES2 KickScooter can be carried with one hand, making it the perfect lightweight travel companion.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!