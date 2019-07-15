Sun Joe’s 2000 PSI electric pressure washer hits a new low of $92 (Reg. $145)

As a Prime Day 2019 deal, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX2598) for $92.14 shipped for Prime members. This is down from its $144 going rate for a new all-time low at Amazon. This pressure washer is perfect for cleaning your house, driveway, or even car. With 2000 PSI of pressure, you’ll be able to blast away just about any dirt or grime. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

We also spotted the Craftsman 12-Amp Electric Leaf Blower (CMEBL700) for $29.99 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout for Prime members. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. Electric leaf blowers are great for cleaning up after a long day’s work on the yard. There’s no gas or oil to mess with, and it’s super light meaning you won’t wear your arm out while you clean. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

For those who are ready to clean your driveway this summer, then the Sun Joe 10-inch Patio/Driveway Cleaning Attachment for $15 Prime shipped is a must. Or, if you’re wanting to get that car wash look at home, then this highly-rated foam cannon for $16 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped is perfect for the job.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

POWERFUL: 14.5-Amp motor generates up to 2000 PSI MAX/1.65 GPM to demolish every last bit of dirt, gunk, grease and grime.

TSS (Total Stop System) TECHNOLOGY: Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

ADJUSTABLE PRESSURE: Adjustable spray wand with twist nozzle easily controls water pressure to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks. Maximum internal pressure rating per CSA test standards is 2000 PSI. Under typical load, working pressure is 1450 PSI.

DETERGENT TANK: Fill the 33.8 fl oz. onboard tank with your detergent of choice for maximum cleaning power.

VERSATILE: Conveniently wheel your pressure washing powerhouse from one dirty job to the next – auto, deck, concrete, pavers, dock, boat, cabin, porch, patio, windows, siding, driveway and more!

