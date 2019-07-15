The budget-friendly Wear OS Ticwatch starts at $112 for Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day event is delivering new all-time lows on TicWatch smartwatches with up to 30% off a wide-range of models. Deals start at $111.99 on the E2 wateproof model, which is down from the usual $150 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Each of these deals are available for Prime members only with free shipping. Ticwatch E2 delivers full Wear OS functionality which lets you “choose from a wide range of your favorite apps and to access them from your wrist, compatible with iPhone and Android phones.” It’s also water-resistant, offers heart rate monitoring, and built-in GPS. We loved it in our hands-on review as a budget-friendly Wear OS device. Hit the jump for more 4+ star-rated Ticwatch deals.

Another standout deal is the Ticwatch Pro at $174.99. That’s down from the regular $250 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. This model offers stellar battery life with up to 30 days of juice on a single charge. Upgrades like an AMOLED display, fitness tracking, and more highlight the Ticwatch Pro. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Ticwatch E2 features:

Full Function Wear OS Smartwatch – Google Play Store allows you to choose from a wide range of your favorite apps and to access them from your wrist, compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

Get Connected at a Glance – Stay in the moment with smart ways to receive notifications and see who’s calling, without pulling out your phone. Google Assistant built-in.

Swim-ready Water-resistant – Your swimming companion with up to 50 meter underwater waterproof (5 ATM).

24hr HRM and Build-in GPS – Workout without your phone. Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist.

