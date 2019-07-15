Prep for your next tailgate with Prime Day’s 30% off YETI Cooler sale from $140

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is taking 30% off a selection of YETI coolers. Prime members will be able to score deals starting at $140 shipped. One standout here is YETI Tundra 65 Cooler in Ice Blue for $244.99. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is $55 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. YETI’s Tundra 65 has room for 42 cans and its three-inch insulated walls will keep your brews and other beverages chilled throughout the day. Other notable features include a ultra-rugged construction, heavy duty latches and overall high-quality build. Plus with football season around the corner, picking one of these up for your tailgate is a no-brainer. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 285 shopper. Hit the jump for even more discounts.

Our coolers are at home on the dock, at the ranch, in the blind, or on the boat, and the Tundra® 65 is no exception. It’s our most versatile cooler, just as adept at keeping your catches cold in the field as it is storing the drinks and food for your backyard barbecue. This ice chest is plenty roomy and can hold a limit of redfish or your prized brisket without breaking a sweat.