Save up to 33% on Z-Wave switches, remotes and more this Prime Day from $20

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is discounting a selection of Z-Wave smart home accessories for Prime members. Headlining is the Leviton DZ6HD-1BZ Decora 600W Z-Wave Dimmer for $40.76 shipped at checkout. Normally selling for $51, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. This in-wall dimmer switch features a paddle design and works with 3-way lighting fixtures. It also packs a Z-Wave range extender, which expands the range of your hub. Perfect for adding voice control and more to overhead lights. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 365 shoppers. Head below for additional Z-Wave deals including remotes, in-wall switches, smart plugs and more.

Other notable Z-Wave deals include:

Note: prices are reflected at checkout for Prime members.

Leviton Decora Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:

Z-Wave Plus certified – compatible with popular hubs including SmartThings and Wink

Rated for dimmable CFL and LED loads up to 300W

Rated for incandescent loads up to 600W

Multi-location (3-way) dimming is achieved using up to 4 remote units, DD00R-DLZ

Requires Neutral Wire; Please verify electrical infrastructure and if unsure, consult an electrical professional

