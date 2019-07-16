Save up to 33% on Z-Wave switches, remotes and more this Prime Day from $20

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is discounting a selection of Z-Wave smart home accessories for Prime members. Headlining is the Leviton DZ6HD-1BZ Decora 600W Z-Wave Dimmer for $40.76 shipped at checkout. Normally selling for $51, that’s good for a 20% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. This in-wall dimmer switch features a paddle design and works with 3-way lighting fixtures. It also packs a Z-Wave range extender, which expands the range of your hub. Perfect for adding voice control and more to overhead lights. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 365 shoppers. Head below for additional Z-Wave deals including remotes, in-wall switches, smart plugs and more.
Other notable Z-Wave deals include:
Note: prices are reflected at checkout for Prime members.
- Insteon Remote 8-Scene Keypad: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Insteon In-Wall Dual Outlet Plug: $22 (Reg. $32.50)
- Aeotec NanoMote Quad Remote: $29 (Reg. $36)
- GE Enbrighten Toggle Switch: $33.50 (Reg. $40)
- GE Enbrighten Smart Plug: $33.50 (Reg. $40)
- GE Enbrighten Dimmer Switch: $38 (Reg. $45.50)
- GE Enbrighten Dual Smart Plug: $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- and even more…
Leviton Decora Z-Wave Dimmer Switch features:
- Z-Wave Plus certified – compatible with popular hubs including SmartThings and Wink
- Rated for dimmable CFL and LED loads up to 300W
- Rated for incandescent loads up to 600W
- Multi-location (3-way) dimming is achieved using up to 4 remote units, DD00R-DLZ
- Requires Neutral Wire; Please verify electrical infrastructure and if unsure, consult an electrical professional
