Anker discounts its most popular USB-C chargers, Lightning cables, more for Prime Day

Anker has a fresh batch of deals for the last 24 hours of Prime Day 2019 at Amazon. These offers are available for all, however, free shipping requires a $25 order total or a Prime membership. Headlining is Anker’s PowerPort Speed+ Duo 30W Wall Charger for $20.79 when promo code ANKER1D1 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $26 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. This compact wall charger offers USB-C and A ports, making it an ideal companion for trips as it can charge multiple devices at once including the latest iPhones and Android devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout is the Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds for $40.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $50, that’s nearly 20% off these truly wireless earbuds with a particularly affordable price tag. Enjoy up to nine hours of listening at a time. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Forget about taking multiple wall adapters everywhere you go. With one dedicated USB-C Power Delivery port and one port equipped with Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology, you can charge a multitude of devices from a single charger. A tough, compact build constructed from premium components ensures PowerPort Speed+ Duo goes wherever you need it. Built-in MultiProtect technology provides absolute safety for you and your devices while you charge, and the soft LED indicator unobtrusively displays powered-on status. Compatible with MacBook 2016, 2017, 2018; iPhone Xs, Xs Max, XR, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6 Plus; iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro; Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+ / S7 / LG / HTC / Nexus, Pixel, and more.

