Apple takes on Prime Day with huge movie bundle sale under $20, more from $5

- Jul. 16th 2019 9:45 am ET

Apple is getting into the Prime Day festivities with a huge movie bundle sale today, including a number of offers under $20. There’s also a wide range of discounted titles from $5 and the usual $1 HD rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of the best deals.

Apple’s Prime Day bundle sale starts at under $20 with deals across nearly ever genre. This is a great way to expand your collection at a steep discount. In our top picks below, you’d typically expect to spend $10 or more per title. Here are our favorite offers:

Here are our favorite deals from the rest of today’s sale:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Tyler Perry’s Nobody’s Fool. Typically $6 at competing services, this is the best rental price we’ve seen at iTunes.

