Callaway’s Prime Day sale offers golf clubs and apparel for at least 30% off

- Jul. 16th 2019 4:28 am ET

30% off
0

Amazon’s Prime Day event is delivering 30% or more off Callaway golf equipment. This offer is of course for Prime members only. Headlining is the Callaway Strata 12-piece Complete Golf Club Set for $164.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $250 but typically is listed around $220 these days. This is a new Amazon all-time low price. Looking for a new set of clubs? Well, go no further than today’s Prime Day sale. Callaway includes 12-pieces with this set: Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and two head covers. A bag is also bundled with today’s deal, which has collected a 4.3/5 star rating from over 925 Amazon reviewers. More deals below.

Other notable Callaway deals in today’s sale include:

Strata Strata 12-Piece Complete Set features:

The Strata 12-Piece Set is designed to give you maximum performance right out of the box for more confidence from tee-to-green. The lightweight 460cc forged driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons and putter make up a set that provides a great combination of distance, forgiveness and control, and is very easy to hit

Hyper Prime deals

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

30% off

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Prime Day 2019

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp