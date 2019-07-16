Prime Day’s best deal on HomePod is in this new eBay sale

Endeardistributors (98.6% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the HomePod for $259.99 shipped, down from its $300 regular price as part of a larger Apple sale. Alternatively, you can get the HomePod for $228.88 shipped from OWC in bulk, non-retail packaging right now if you’re OK with open-box condition. The HomePod is perfect for the Apple-enthused household, giving you HomeKit voice control with Siri, fantastic audio quality for music, and AirPlay 2 for lag-free streaming.

If you’re not a huge fan of Apple’s HomePod, pick up Google’s Home Max Smart Speaker which is on sale for $249 right now from its regular $300 price point. Or, add a bunch of Google’s Home Mini Smart Speakers to your home for just $25 each.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

