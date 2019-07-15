Prime Day discounts Assistant speakers: two Google Home for $99, more from $25

- Jul. 15th 2019 8:55 am ET

0

Target is currently offering a two-pack of Google Home Smart Speakers for $99 shipped when two are added to your cart. Typically selling for $100, right now they’re on sale for $69 each. Today’s deal expands that offer and is good for a 29% discount, as well as the best prices we’ve seen this year on Google’s smart speaker. Google Home brings Assistant into your smart home in order to command lights, answer questions and so much more. Its design packs a higher-end audio system than the smaller Home Mini, making it a notable option for adding to your family room or another location where you frequently listen to music. Over 11,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

The rest of the Google Home family of products are still on sale at their Independence Day prices.

Google Home Speaker features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.
Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go