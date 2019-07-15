Prime Day discounts Assistant speakers: two Google Home for $99, more from $25

Target is currently offering a two-pack of Google Home Smart Speakers for $99 shipped when two are added to your cart. Typically selling for $100, right now they’re on sale for $69 each. Today’s deal expands that offer and is good for a 29% discount, as well as the best prices we’ve seen this year on Google’s smart speaker. Google Home brings Assistant into your smart home in order to command lights, answer questions and so much more. Its design packs a higher-end audio system than the smaller Home Mini, making it a notable option for adding to your family room or another location where you frequently listen to music. Over 11,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

The rest of the Google Home family of products are still on sale at their Independence Day prices.

Google Home Speaker features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

