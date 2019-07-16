Leave keys in the dust with Kwikset’s Keypad Deadbolt: $48 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering its Prime members the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) for $47.99 shipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we’ve seen in 2019. I bought smart deadbolts for my home about two years ago, and while it is convenient at times to unlock from a smartphone, 99% of the time I unlock using a passcode. Had I known this would be my typical behavior, I would have likely gone with a lower cost keypad deadbolt and happily passed up on smart home technology in this arena. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you would prefer to nab a smart deadbolt, we’ve rounded up several that are on sale.

Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt features:

Keyless entry with a motorized driven deadbolt for 1 touch locking, low battery indication, and easy install with just a screwdriver

For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed. Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind

6 customizable user codes along with temporary codes that can be used just once, perfect for visitors and service personnel

Single cylinder electronic deadbolt operates by keypad or key outside and thumb turn inside, fits door thickness of 1-3/8 inchs to 1-3/4 inchs Alarm sounds after 5 consecutive entries and the keypad is deactivated for 45 seconds

Includes an adjustable latch to fit all standard door preparations; Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind

