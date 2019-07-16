Leave keys in the dust with Kwikset’s Keypad Deadbolt: $48 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering its Prime members the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) for $47.99 shipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we’ve seen in 2019. I bought smart deadbolts for my home about two years ago, and while it is convenient at times to unlock from a smartphone, 99% of the time I unlock using a passcode. Had I known this would be my typical behavior, I would have likely gone with a lower cost keypad deadbolt and happily passed up on smart home technology in this arena. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you would prefer to nab a smart deadbolt, we’ve rounded up several that are on sale.
Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt features:
- Keyless entry with a motorized driven deadbolt for 1 touch locking, low battery indication, and easy install with just a screwdriver
- For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed. Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind
- 6 customizable user codes along with temporary codes that can be used just once, perfect for visitors and service personnel
- Single cylinder electronic deadbolt operates by keypad or key outside and thumb turn inside, fits door thickness of 1-3/8 inchs to 1-3/4 inchs Alarm sounds after 5 consecutive entries and the keypad is deactivated for 45 seconds
- Includes an adjustable latch to fit all standard door preparations; Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind
