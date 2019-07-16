Monoprice takes up to 75% off home theater gear, 3D printers, and much more

Monoprice has just kicked off a 17th anniversary sale, taking up to 75% off a selection of home theater and audio gear, mac accessories, networking and more. Amongst all of the discounts, the Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer in open box condition caught our eye at $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $390 in new condition, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen all-time. Sporting an 8-sq. in. print area, this 3D printer also features a heated bed for easy print removals, a 3.25-inch touchscreen and more. In terms of print resolution, you’re looking at a range of 100 to 400 Microns per layer. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Find more top picks from the sale below.

Built upon the design of the Maker Select 3D Printer, the Maker Select Plus 3D Printer now features a unified design with an integrated control box and a smaller footprint. Like the previous models, the Maker Select Plus 3D Printer features a large 7.9″ x 7.9″ x 7.1″ build area, but with a 50% faster print speed.

The LCD menu system has been upgraded to a large 3.25″ touch screen system, with a simpler and easier to use design with on-the-fly print tuning options. The improved Anti-Jam MK10 extruder features a 0.4mm nozzle diameter and 100 micron layer resolution, allowing you to create smooth, high quality prints.