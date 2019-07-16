Nomad’s Prime Day outlet sale takes up to 50% off charging gear, Apple Watch bands, more

Nomad is running an outlet sale alongside Amazon’s Prime Day promotion. Shipping does vary by location. Our top pick is the Pod Pro Charger for Apple Watch and iPhone/iPod at $24.99. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the best that we’ve tracked to date. The Nomad Pod Pro delivers an all-in-one charging solution with an integrated battery and designated Apple Watch/iPhone cable storage. It’s a sleek all-in-one solution while traveling or at home. Provides two Apple Watch and iPhone charges at a time. Made from anodized aluminum with a Space Gray finish. We it “an excellent value for the dollar” in our hands-on review. More deals can be found below.
Other notable Nomad deals include:
- iPhone X Rugged Leather Case: $10 (Orig. $45)
- iPhone 7/8 Plus Leather Folio: $15 (Orig. $50)
- 5-port USB Hub: $25 (Orig. $50)
- Modern Leather Apple Watch Strap: $30 (Reg. $60)
- …and more…
Nomad Pod Pro features:
Pod Pro packs a compact high density 6000mAh lithium ion battery which is enough to charge your iPhone 8 and Apple Watch, twice each. Protected by an anodized, aircraft grade aluminum shell, Pod Pro is designed to keeps your iPhone and Apple Watch fully powered on a weekend excursion.
