Nomad’s Prime Day outlet sale takes up to 50% off charging gear, Apple Watch bands, more

- Jul. 16th 2019 1:34 pm ET

Nomad is running an outlet sale alongside Amazon’s Prime Day promotion. Shipping does vary by location. Our top pick is the Pod Pro Charger for Apple Watch and iPhone/iPod at $24.99. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the best that we’ve tracked to date. The Nomad Pod Pro delivers an all-in-one charging solution with an integrated battery and designated Apple Watch/iPhone cable storage. It’s a sleek all-in-one solution while traveling or at home. Provides two Apple Watch and iPhone charges at a time. Made from anodized aluminum with a Space Gray finish. We it “an excellent value for the dollar” in our hands-on review. More deals can be found below.

Other notable Nomad deals include:

Nomad Pod Pro features:

Pod Pro packs a compact high density 6000mAh lithium ion battery which is enough to charge your iPhone 8 and Apple Watch, twice each. Protected by an anodized, aircraft grade aluminum shell, Pod Pro is designed to keeps your iPhone and Apple Watch fully powered on a weekend excursion.

