Save up 37% off Vantrue dash cams at new lows with Prime Day deals from $56

- Jul. 16th 2019 3:19 am ET

As part of its Prime Day 2019 event, Amazon is discounting a selection of Vantrue Dash Cams by up to 37% exclusively for Prime members. Deals start at $56 in the sale, but most notably there’s the Vantrue T2 24/7 Recording Dash Cam at $104.99. Normally selling for $150, today’s discount is good for a 30% savings and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen This dash cam sports a 1080p Sony sensor alongside a two-inch screen. Added features like night vision, a super-capacitor for prolonged use, 24/7 recording and more make the cut as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 265 shoppers. Head below for more.

Other notable dash cam deals include:

Vantrue T2 24/7 Recording Dash Cam features:

Built in a super-capacitor, which allows the dash cam for cars to record in both hot and cold conditions and provides a much longer functional life. This dashboard camera has a broader operating temperature. Auto LCD off after the recording begins so you won’t be disturbed by another glowing rectangle on your windshield.

Featuring a NOVATEK NT96655 processor and F/1.8, T2 dash camera captures the road front 160° to get the license plates cars as well as road signs without distortion at 1920x1080P@ 30fps or 1280X720P @30fps.

